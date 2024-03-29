Rare Indian art treasures up for auction

A preview is being held at Kalakriti Art Gallery till April 1

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 29 March 2024, 10:40 PM

Hyderabad: Indian sculptures from the Solanki period to bronzes from the Pala era to Deccani Mukhalingas will be up for auction on April 16, at Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace. Ahead of the auction, a four-day preview is being held at Kalakriti Art Gallery, in Hyderabad, commencing Friday.

Organised by Mumbai- based Todywalla Auctions, known as the auctioneers of coins and paper money, the sale of classical Indian art features 160 lots. Among these, 60 pieces, encompassing Indian miniature paintings, bronze and stone sculptures, and decorative items, are available for preview at the gallery.

Also Read Keen to catch a glimpse of Charminar, 3 minors run away from homes in Chhattisgarh

“We’ve chosen to exhibit these pieces exclusively in Hyderabad and Delhi. Hyderabad is very welcoming in terms of art and has many enthusiasts who understand and appreciate art and vintage pieces,” said the curator, Malcolm Todywalla.

“We hope to cater to people who are interested in Indian art and are looking for genuine, well-curated and well-researched pieces,” he added. The collection features sculptures and miniatures sourced from India, spanning from ancient 1,200- year-old stone carvings to 300-year-old bronze depictions of deities, with some obtained from Europe.

Additionally, it comprises ornate silver jugs, tea sets, and centrepieces, as well as polychrome wooden figures and vibrant textiles. The highlights of the auction include a masterful depiction of Diwali by Imperial Mughal artist Muhammad Afzal, painted in the early 18th century, an 11th-century Pala Vishnu Stele, a variety of Indian painting genres such as Pahari and Deccani, as well as artworks from the British colonial era, including iconic illustrations from the ‘Ramayana’ and ‘Shahnama’.

“Many paintings and sculptures in this auction have been imported from various parts of the world. Acquiring these antiquities is akin to preserving a cultural legacy for future generations to cherish as they appreciate their value over time,” said Todywalla. Todywalla Auctions has previously conducted numerous coin auctions in Mumbai and across India over the past two decades. Their current event marks the third auction centred on classical Indian art and antiquities. This extensive collection, highlighting India’s artistic legacy from the 9th and 10th centuries, is available for public viewing at the Kalakriti Art Gallery until April 1.