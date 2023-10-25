Basic infrastructure to be provided at polling stations: Ronald Rose

During a review meeting along with Deputy DEO, Anudeep Durishetti, Rose said the Returning Officers should arrange minimum infrastructure such as ramps, drinking water, toilets and other facilities

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:48 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

Ronald Rose

Hyderabad: District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose on Wednesday told the Returning Officers to ensure basic infrastructure was made available in the polling stations under their jurisdiction.

During a review meeting along with Deputy DEO, Anudeep Durishetti, Rose said the Returning Officers should arrange minimum infrastructure such as ramps, drinking water, toilets and other facilities in the polling centers. At each polling station, parking facilities should be identified in government and private places.

He said that information slips with information of voter’s electoral serial number, polling date, polling station and time, should be distributed to every house as soon as possible. The route map should be included in Google map so that the voters can reach their polling center easily. In the light of the allegation that voter slips were being distributed by political leaders, he ordered strict action against such BLOs.

Rose said the ASD (Absent, Shifted, Death) lists should be collected assembly constituencies wise and the Returning Officers should provide the information to the agents of the political parties. Phone numbers of every voter need to be collected so that brief information would be given to them through SMS to exercise their vote.