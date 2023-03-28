Minimum Wages Act: Telangana High Court issues notice to State government

The Bench was dealing with a public interest litigation case filed by the Telangana Regional Trade union Council

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 AM, Tue - 28 March 23

Hyderabad: A two-judge Bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji on Monday issued notices to the State government and the Labour Department in a public interest litigation case pertaining to the Minimum Wages Act.

The Bench was dealing with a public interest litigation case filed by the Telangana Regional Trade union Council. The union complained that the minimum wages of the 68 scheduled employment were not revised for about 16 years.

It is also brought to the notice of the court that while revision of wages was made in 5 Scheduled employments, the same has not seen the light of the day as the government orders were not published in the Gazette of India. The Bench adjourned the case to June 19 for the response of the State government.

Habeas corpus plea

A two-judge division Bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Justice Pulla Karthik on Monday set aside the detention order following a habeas corpus plea.

The Bench observed that a detention order cannot be passed against a person who is in judicial custody and commented that the officer has acted mechanically in passing a detention order.

In the plea filed by one Yellamma seeking production of her husband Dakoori Biksham who was put in Cherlapally Central Prison for six crimes in different places of the State, the court setting aside the detention order granted liberty to the detenue for approaching the competent court to obtain bail.