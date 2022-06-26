Mining baron Janardhana Reddy watches ‘777 Charlie’ with pet dog

By IANS Published: Published Date - 03:00 PM, Sun - 26 June 22

Ballary: Mining baron and former BJP minister Gali Janardhana Reddy watched ‘777 Charlie’ with his pet dog in a Ballary multiplex theatre. The photos and videos of him watching the movie with pet dog have gone viral on social media.

Janardhana Reddy is a pet lover and he has a Labrador named Rocky. He watched the movie with his family members and the pet. After watching the movie, he turned emotional and posted a message and shared a video on the social media.

“I have developed fondness and love for pets since childhood. I also love cows, I played and spent time with cats and I like birds and animals,” he wrote.

“After my difficult days, when I came back home I nursed a pet. I spend time with it with all the love. I have christened my dog as Rocky,” he says.

Janardhana Reddy explained that while he wondered why God muted dogs, which are so honest, trust-worthy and lovable, the movie of Rakshith Shetty has exhibited the true nature of man’s best friend.