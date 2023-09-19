Kannada hit ‘Sapta Sagaradaache Ello’ – Sapta Sagaralu Dhaati (in Telugu) trailer released today

Rakshit Shetty, who won the hearts of both the Kannada audience and other language film lovers across the world with 777 Charlie, is the lead actor in 'Sapta Sagaradaache Ello'.

Hyderabad: The Kannada film industry recently delivered another hit movie, ‘Sapta Sagaradaache Ello’. Rakshit Shetty, who won the hearts of both the Kannada audience and other language film lovers across the world with 777 Charlie, is the lead actor in this film too. Rakshit Shetty is now bringing another feel-good film to the Telugu audience.

Sapta Sagaradaache Ello is going to be released in Telugu soon, on September 22, with the title Sapta Sagaralu Dhaati. Tollywood production house People Media Factory is releasing the film in Telugu. Today, the makers released the Telugu trailer for the film on the People Media Factory YouTube channel. Nani launched the film’s trailer digitally.

As per the trailer, Sapta Sagaralu Dhaati looks like a breezy romantic tale with a beautiful chemistry between the leads and the pain of love in the plot. The best part of the trailer is its background score. Charan Raj’s music is so soothing for both ears and heart. Also, the sound mixing looks technically solid,as the female lead’s narrative is mostly mixed with the waves of the ocean. Choosing the narrative version of the female lead to run the trailer is a good choice from an editing perspective. The dialogues related to the ocean in comparison to the male lead’s character and his love is some quality writing.

Sapta Sagaradaache Ello received a good response in Kannada from both the audience and the critics. And so, the Telugu version, Sapta Sagaralu Dhaati, is definitely going to have a good reception.