Minister Errabelli questions PM Modi for restricting funds to Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:21 PM, Thu - 10 November 22

(File Photo) Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao questions the motives behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sudden visit to Telangana

Hyderabad: Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao questions the motives behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s suddent visit to Telangana, after showing discrimination towards the State for more than eight years. He criticised the BJP government over its failure to support a developing State like Telangana at all junctures since the State formation.

Speaking to mediapersons at TRS Legislative Party office on Thursday, the Minister said while the Prime Minister was welcome to visit Telangana, he must clarify on the Centre’s contribution to the State. He reminded that none of the assurances given under Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act were not completely fulfilled even after eight years.

He stated that though his Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Ministry received numerous awards from the Centre, no major funds were released to improve its performance. “Instead, the Centre had cut down Rs 1,000 crore to be released to the State including Rs 800 crore under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi should is responsible for not releasing funds to the State by making lame excuses, despite Telangana performing better than other States,” he added.

Dayakar Rao suggested that Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan should stop acting like a politician and make allegations against the State government, while sitting in a constitutional post. He said the people will revolt against the Modi government and teach the BJP a fitting lesson in next general elections in 2024.