Minister Errabelli takes strong exception to Governor’s comments

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:13 PM, Thu - 8 September 22

(File Photo) TRS senior leaders Errabelli Dayakar Rao has taken strong exception to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s remarks

Warangal: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development and TRS senior leaders Errabelli Dayakar Rao has taken strong exception to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s remarks made during a programme held at Raj Bhavan on account of completion of three years in office on Thursday. He advised her to maintain decency and decorum of the office.

“It is not right on her part to behave like a BJP worker. I am appealing to the Governor to behave. I am begging you to ensure respect for the position of governor,” he said responding to queries from the media representatives at Rayaparthy in the district on Thursday.

Also Read Telangana student bags all India 5th rank in NEET UG 2022

He alleged that she was making comments deliberately against the TRS government and trying to damage the reputation of the government. “Since she is spoiling the Governor’s system, she is not able to command respect,” he said and asked her not to behave like a BJP activist. “I am urging her to act to bring respect to the position of governor,” Rao said.