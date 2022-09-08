Telangana student bags all India 5th rank in NEET UG 2022

12:13 AM, Thu - 8 September 22

Hyderabad: Errabelly Sidharth Rao of Telangana has bagged all India 5th rank in the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 results which were announced by National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday. He obtained 711 marks and a percentile score of 99.9997166.

A total of four students including Rao have secured ranks under 50 from the State. Other candidates from Telangana were Chappidi Lakshmi Charitha (all India 37th rank), Kachana Jeevan Kumar Reddy (41st rank) and Vurum Aadhithi (50th rank). In fact, Lakshmi Charitha was topper among females in the State.

In all 61,207 candidates registered for the entrance test from Telangana and 59,296 have appeared of whom 35,148 were declared qualified. With a rank of 2493, Vasarla Jaswanth Sai from Telangana was topper among the PwD male category in the country.

Similarly, Mudavath Litesh Chouhan and Gugulothu Shivani of Telangana who got 400 and 715 ranks were ranked first and second among the ST category.

This year, the NEET UG was topped by Tanishka of Rajasthan who scored 715 marks with a percentile score of 99.9997733. A total of 18,72,343 students registered and 17,64,571 appeared out of whom 9,93,069 have qualified in the NEET UG 2022.