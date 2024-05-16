Minister for planning up for Kharif operations in earnest

Reviewing the preparedness of the department for implementation of the Kharif action plan here on Thursday, he said the southwest monsoon was expected to be normal and it would be a positive aspect for agriculture sector.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 May 2024, 11:20 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageshwar Rao on Thursday wanted officials to plan up for the Kharif operations in earnest as a timely monsoon were forecast for the year.

Reviewing the preparedness of the department for implementation of the Kharif action plan here on Thursday, he said the southwest monsoon was expected to be normal and it would be a positive aspect for agriculture sector.

Also Read Farmers hit again by heavy rains in several districts

He added that spatial distribution of rainfall during the monsoon season remains crucial for crop success. He discussed in detail with the officials on the procedures laid down for the implementation of loan waiver as already announced by the Chief Minister by August 15.

He also wanted the officials to ensure that crop insurance was implemented effectively from Kharif this year. The officials should check the conditions mentioned in the tenders received from the companies coming forward to implement crop insurance.

Farmers should not be find themselves left at the receiving end in case of crop damages due to natural calamities. The insurance schemes should fulfill the very objective with which they were being implemented, he stressed.

He wanted the farmers’ bodies and Adarsh farmers should be taken into confidence on the implementation of insurance scheme by organising meetings with them. He stressed the need for finalising procedures for supply of vegetable seeds on subsidy.

He directed officials of the Seeds Development Corporation to start supply immediately and ensure that there is no shortfall in supply. As part of the first tranche of compensation for the crop losses, Rs 15 crore has been disbursed to the farmers.

He wanted paddy farmers to be educated so as to avoid stubble burning. He directed the Markfed officials to accelerate purchases of maize, sorghum and sunflower by and complete the operations by the end of the current month.