Minister Koppula makes surprise visit to residential school in Peddapalli

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:06 PM, Mon - 1 August 22

Welfare Minister K Eashwar interacting with the students of social welfare residential school Nandimedaram on Monday.

Peddapalli: Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar paid a surprise visit to Social Welfare Residential School (Boys), Nandimedaram of Dharmaram mandal on Monday. Knowing that some of the students were suffering from fever and other health problems, the Minister visited the school to get firsthand information about the condition of the school.

After thoroughly examining the nook and corner of the school, he expressed anger at authorities for poor sanitation and not maintaining localities clean. Interacting with students, he enquired about the problems being faced by them. Later, the Minister provided treatment to students by deploying doctors.

On the other hand, MPDO, MPO and local public represent cleaned school premises by conducting special sanitation drive. Besides cleaning toilets and clearing garbage, fogging was also carried out to check the breeding of mosquitoes.