Minister Niranjan Reddy exhorts farmers to cultivate cotton in yasangi season

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:46 PM, Tue - 26 July 22

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy speaking to a farmer who had cultivated cotton in Yasangi, at Baswapuram of Konijerla mandal in Khammam district on Tuesday.

Khammam: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy has exhorted farmers in the State to cultivate cotton in the yasangi season along with vanakalam.

Yasangi cotton cultivation was good practice as cultivation starts in December and crop yield starts in April. Yasangi cotton cultivation would be profitable with availability of 24-hour power and irrigation water, the minister said.

Niranjan Reddy felicitated a farmer Venkateshwarlu of Baswapuram in Konijerla mandal in the district at Konijerla Rythu Vedika on Tuesday for cultivating cotton in yasangi. He noted that Telangana farmers should focus on yasangi cotton cultivation.

The Telangana government was promoting cotton cultivation in yasangi in the backdrop of diversification of crops. Telangana lands were very suitable for cotton cultivation. India was the top producer of cotton in the world, but it was lagging behind in productivity.

Venkateshwarlu created a history by cultivating cotton in yasangi and became a model to all, the minister said, adding that he visited the village to congratulate the farmer for creating a new revolution in agriculture and setting an example for the peasantry.

An Israeli common farmer discovered micro-irrigation in crop cultivation. Along with scientists, farmers were also good researchers. Only those who think rationally have been moving forward in research, Niranjan Reddy pointed out.

The minister said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has entrusted him with the responsibility of the agriculture department with a trust in him. The department has been moving forward with sincerity in accordance with the Chief Minister’s ideas.

With abundant irrigation in Telangana, the government now focused on diversification of crops. It was against that backdrop the department has been promoting high density cotton cultivation as previous governments failed to promote crop diversification, Niranjana Reddy said.