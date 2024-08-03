Minister Ponnam Prabhakar asks farmers who were denied loan waiver to approach officials

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 August 2024, 05:16 PM

File photo of Ponnam Prabhakar

Karimnagar: Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar asked farmers, whose farm loans were not waived, to give their details to the mandal agriculture officers.

On his way to Chinnamulkanur of Chigurumamidi mandal, the Minister stopped his vehicle on seeing a few agricultural labourers engaged in paddy plantation. Interacting with them, Prabhakar said the State government had fulfilled its promise made to farmers. Farm loans up to Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh were already waived and the remaining would be waived very soon, he said, asking those whose loans were not waived to approach the MAO and give their details.

Earlier, farmers would not get any compensation if crops were damaged due to natural calamities. Hereafter, farmers would get compensation since the State government would implement a crop insurance scheme, he said.