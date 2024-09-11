Minister Ponnam Prabhkar’s promise of Husnabad Medical College remains on paper

The construction of a medical college was one of his main poll promises made by the Minister during his election campaign

By Raghu Paithari Updated On - 11 September 2024, 08:20 PM

Karimnagar: There appears to be no progress on the establishment of a medical college in Husnabad, which was promised before the 2023 assembly elections by Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar. The medical college was one of his main poll promises he had made during his campaign.

While participating in an election meeting held in Husnabad on November 24 last year, AICC leader Priyanka Gandhi also promised to sanction a medical college to Husnabad if the Congress was voted to power in the State.

However, after coming to power, Prabhakar instructed revenue officials to identify 50 acres of the land in a 10 km radius of the town. Based on the Minister’s instructions, officials inspected sites in two to three places.

While participating in a programme held on December 12, Prabhakar had said the process of identifying land for the medical college was under progress.

However, there has been not much of progress after that. With the National Medical Council giving permission to four new medical colleges in the State, there are questions from various quarters on what would be the fate of the promised medical college at Husnabad.