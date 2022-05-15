Minister Puvvada dares Mallanna to prove land encroachment allegation

Published Date - 10:30 PM, Sun - 15 May 22

Minister P Ajay Kumar poses for a selfie with children in Khammam on Sunday.

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar dared Chintapandu Naveen Kumar alias Teenmar Mallanna to prove the allegations of land encroachment the latter had levelled against the Minister.

The Minister refuted the allegation that he had encroached on 32 acres of assigned land in Mallemadugu village of Raghunathapalem mandal in the district. He clarified that there was no village with the name Mallemadugu in the mandal and that fact itself proves the falsity of the allegation.

Speaking to Telangana Today here on Sunday Ajay Kumar challenged that if Mallanna or any other person was able to prove that he owns a single acre of land in Raghunathapalem mandal he would give up that land and register it in the name of dalits in the mandal. Describing Mallanna as the most loathsome person, the Minister stated that the leaders of some opposition parties in Khammam were feeding false information to Mallanna, who using his media platforms was resorting to his character assassination.

Ajay Kumar further stated that the leaders of opposition parties in Khammam were unable to digest the development being achieved in Khammam with the support of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and were trying to create hurdles. Whatever the opposition parties do they could not thwart the development of Khammam and the development activities would be taken forward with more vigour and strength, the Minister stated.

The Minister on Sunday participated in the annual Panchahnika Brahmotsavam and Sri Sudarsana Yaga Kalyana Mahotsavam at Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy Temple and attended various private programmes interacting with the locals.

