Ministers Harish Rao, Sabitha Indra Reddy inaugurate pharmacy college in Siddipet

Telangana government completed the process of setting up a pharmacy college besides building an ultra-modern building in 6 acres in the district within eight months after it was granted, said Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:48 PM, Mon - 11 September 23

Ministers T Harish Rao, Sabita Indra Reddy are talking to B-Pharmacy students after inaugurating the new college building in Siddipet on Monday.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the State government had completed the process of setting up a pharmacy college besides building an ultra-modern building in six acres in the district within eight months after it was granted.

The college was built at Ramancha in Chinnakoduru mandal just eight kilometres away from Siddipet near Ranganayaka Sagar. The college was built by the Exhibition Society of Hyderabad. Since it was built close to the Ranganayaka Swamy Temple, it was named after the presiding deity as Sri Ranganayaka Swamy College of Pharmacy.

Harish Rao along with Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy inaugurated the college on Monday. The college will commence this academic year with a 60-seat intake in B-Pharmacy course as the Pharmacy Council of India accorded permission for the course. During the second phase of counseling, which begins on September 17, the students can opt for college during the online counseling.

Harish Rao said the State government was also planning to introduce M-Pharmacy and Pharma D courses from the 2024-25 academic year. The construction of the ground floor of the proposed G 6 floor building has been completed so far. Addressing the gathering, the Minister said Siddipet had become a hub for educational institutions as a Medical College, Agriculture College, Veterinary College, Pharmacy College, Nursing College and several such institutions were established here.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had put the entire Telangana ahead in development. Stating that Telangana had diversity in development, Harish Rao said Telangana was number one in paddy production and in the number of MBBS seats per lakh of population as well in the country. The State had 22 MBBS seats for one lakh population, which was the highest in the country.

Erstwhile Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had focused just on the IT sector, ignoring agriculture leading to the State losing balance in growth. Unlike the previous governments, Chandrashekhar Rao was focusing on all sectors equally, which has ushered in an all-round development of the State. The development was evident in the fact that the people of Telangana had the highest per capita income in India, he said.

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Zilla Parishad chairperson V Roja Sharma and others were present.

