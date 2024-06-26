Ministry of Culture, Shankarananda Kalakshetra to premiere ‘Manyam Veerudu – Alluri Sitaramaraju’

‘Manyam Veerudu – Alluri Sitaramaraju’ is a dance theatre production that brings alive the extraordinary bravery, inspiring life and incomparable love for Bharatamata, of one of India’s greatest freedom fighters Alluri Sitaramaraju.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 June 2024, 02:25 PM

‘Manyam Veerudu – Alluri Sitaramaraju’ is a dance theatre production that brings alive the extraordinary bravery, inspiring life and incomparable love for Bharatamata, of one of India’s greatest freedom fighters Alluri Sitaramaraju.

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Culture, Government of India and Shankarananda Kalakshetra will present the premiere of the dance theatre production ‘Manyam Veerudu – Alluri Sitaramaraju’, on June 28 from 7 pm at Ravindra Bharati. Entry for the premiere is open for all.

‘Manyam Veerudu – Alluri Sitaramaraju’ is a dance theatre production that brings alive the extraordinary bravery, inspiring life and incomparable love for Bharatamata, of one of India’s greatest freedom fighters Alluri Sitaramaraju.

The celebrated classical dancer, scholar, speaker, writer and nationally awarded artiste, Ananda Shankar Jayant’s vision and direction captures this unique life story of one of our greatest freedom fighters, in a scintillating 45-minute dance theatre production.