Minor girl cheated, impregnated in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:29 PM, Wed - 25 May 22

Hyderabad: A 15-year-old minor girl was allegedly cheated and impregnated by a 25-year-old man at Shabad of Ranga Reddy district. She was reportedly lured with the fake promise of marriage and sexually violated multiple times, police suspect.

The suspect, M Raju, an employee of an e-commerce company and who lives in the same neighbourhood, is married with two children. According to the police, the victim, a Class 9 student who lived with her grandparents, was allegedly trapped by Raju, when she was returning from school. Since last December, they had been meeting with Raju raping her several times.

Recently, the victim’s mother took her to hospital when she said she was feeling uneasy, with doctors confirming that she was pregnant.

“The girl then revealed what happened. He sexually assaulted her at his house and other secluded spots. It is suspected he raped her several times with fake promises to marry her,” police said.

A case was booked and is being investigated by the Shabad police. Raju was arrested.

