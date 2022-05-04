Minor girl raped by a youth in Jammikunta

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:17 PM, Wed - 4 May 22

Representational Image

Karimnagar: A fourteen-year-old minor girl was repeatedly raped by a twenty-five-year old youth in Jammikunta. Though this sexual assault had been continuing for some time, the incident came to light when the mother of the victim lodged a complaint with the police.

According to police, the youth, who used to move closely with the girl, had continued his outrage by threatening the girl to leak her photographs and videos that were taken along with him with a mobile phone.

Unable to tolerate it further, the girl recently informed the matter to her mother, who lodged a complaint with the police. Based on the complaint by the victim’s mother, police on Tuesday registered the case under POCSO Act and began investigation.