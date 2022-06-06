Minor girl raped in car on Hyderabad’s Necklace Road, suspect arrested

Hyderabad: Close on the heels of a minor girl being raped in a car in Jubilee Hills, another incident has come to light in which a minor girl, an inmate of a city orphanage, was sexually assaulted in a car on Necklace Road by her friend. The Ramgopalpet police on Monday arrested the suspect.

According the police, the victim, who stays in an orphanage in the city, had met Suresh, 23, who worked in a computer shop in April, and they were in touch with each other since then. On April 20, the victim along with a few others left the hostel around 9 pm to attend a birthday party of a friend at Necklace Road.

“Suresh also came to the venue and on the pretext of speaking to the victim, took her in a car and sexually assaulted the girl. She returned to her hostel. According to the Ramgopalpet police, three days ago, the victim developed some health issues and the hostel staff came to know about the sexual assault.

A complaint was lodged with the local police station at Mehdipatnam by her guardians, after which the police booked a zero FIR and transferred it to the Ramgopalpet police station as the offence was committed at Necklace Road.

Suresh was arrested and produced before court, which remanded him in judicial custody.