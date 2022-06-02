Minor girl raped in Peddapalli

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:25 PM, Thu - 2 June 22

Representational Image

Peddapalli: A nine-year old girl was raped by a thirty eight year old man in Upparapalli of Odela mandal on Thursday.

According to police, a native of Illandakunta, the victim came to her grandmother’s home in Upparapalli for summer holidays. The girl stayed at home as other family members went to attend NREGS work.

While she along with other children were playing under a tree, the accused Shilarapu Ramesh lured the girl by offering food and took her inside his home and raped. She informed the matter to family members when they came from work. Family members immediately shifted the girl to Peddapalli hospital where doctors confirmed the rape.

Knowing about the incident, police rushed to the hospital and began investigation by registering the case. SI Laxman said that they registered the case under POCSO Act and launched hunt for the accused. The accused Ramesh has a wife and two children.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .