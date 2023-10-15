Minor girl raped in UP’s Barabanki, accused arrested

One Satyawan alias Chhanga Gautam (34) lured the girl on some pretext, took her to a secluded spot and raped her late on Saturday, Additional Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Mishra said.

By PTI Published Date - 06:34 PM, Sun - 15 October 23

Barabanki: A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man from her village in the Dewa area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Sunday.

One Satyawan alias Chhanga Gautam (34) lured the girl on some pretext, took her to a secluded spot and raped her late on Saturday, Additional Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Mishra said.

While the accused fled, the girl managed to reach home and narrated the incident to her family, the police said.

The family then informed the village head and they lodged a police complaint.

The girl has been admitted to the district hospital and her condition is stated to be stable, the police said.

The accused has been arrested, they added.