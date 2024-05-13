BJP conspiring to disturb peace and harmony, says Revanth Reddy

Kodangal: Stating that the Lok Sabha elections were a referendum for the 100 days of the Congress government in the State, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the BJP was hatching conspiracies to disturb peace and harmony in Telangana.

The BJP was conspiring to replicate the conditions prevailing in Uttar Pradesh in Telangana. They want to divert all the investments to Gujarat, he said, after casting his vote along with his family members cast his vote in Kodangal on Monday.

Addressing media persons, he said like Rythu Bandhu, the State government would implement the farm loan waiver by August 15. “It is not an impossible task,” he said.

Pointing out that the Congress party had secured a vote percentage of 39.5 per cent in the Assembly elections, he said the party would improve it in the Lok Sabha elections and that the INDIA bloc would form the government at the Centre.

Stating that the BJP was contesting only in 336 seats, he asked how the saffron party would secure 400 seats. “If BJP fails to secure the magic figure, no one is prepared to extend support to the NDA,” Revanth Reddy said.

“Narendra Modiji served as Prime Minister for 10 years and as Chief Minister for 13 years. Yet, he has not understood our Constitution. There were no religion-based reservations. They were being implemented on the basis of social backwardness,” he said, asking why the NDA was not announcing that it would scrap Muslims reservations in Andhra Pradesh.

The Prime Minister was misleading the people and there was an anti-Modi wave across the country.Modi speaks against the constitution and BJP leader Navneet Kaur comments on removing the police for 15 seconds but the Ministry of Home Affairs does not take any action.

“Interestingly, it steps in to take action against us for a video that went viral,” Revanth Reddy said.