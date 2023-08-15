Minority Bandhu assistance presented to beneficiaries in Siddipet

Addressing the beneficiaries, Rao said the Telangana government had launched the scheme to uplift minorities economically.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:55 PM, Tue - 15 August 23

Harish Rao

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao launched the distribution of a financial assistance of Rs.1 lakh under the Minority Bandhu scheme in Siddipet on Tuesday. To mark the launch, Rao handed over cheques to 51 beneficiaries.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Rao said the Telangana government had launched the scheme to uplift minorities economically. Suggesting them to utilise the amount to open some business to enhance their livelihood, Rao called upon them to admit their children into Minority Residential Schools where the government was providing top-class education.

Rao also presented THR nutrition kits to 200 people who were diagnosed with tuberculosis. The nutrition kits were being provided by spending Rs.800 each to 200 to 250 patients every month apart from depositing Rs.500 in their accounts. The kits were given to 2,850 TB patients so far.