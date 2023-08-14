Congress, BJP should declare contributions to Telangana before seeking votes, says KTR

Only CM KCR could ensure Telangana’s development and execute works without delays. If the Congress or BJP leaders had to announce any development project or welfare programmes, decisions would have to be taken by their high commands in Delhi, said KT Rama Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:06 PM, Mon - 14 August 23

Industries Minister KT Rama Rao speaking at a public meeting in Kamareddy on Monday.

Kamareddy: Ripping apart the Congress and the BJP for ‘crooked’ politics and repeated failures, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao demanded that the two parties list out their contributions for Telangana’s development before seeking votes from the people.

The Congress party, which had offered a Rs 200 pension during its rule, had now announced Rs 4,000 as pension. Is this believable, he asked. On the other end, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who assured to offer domestic gas cylinder for Rs 200 had hiked the price to Rs 1,200, he said.

“Both these parties should lose their deposit in Yellareddy constituency,” Rama Rao said while speaking at a public meeting on Monday.

Only Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao could ensure Telangana’s development and execute works without delays. If the Congress or BJP leaders had to announce any development project or welfare programmes, decisions would have to be taken by their high commands in Delhi, he said.

On the emergence of the TRS (now BRS), he said the party had to evolve facing three established parties, including the Congress, Telugu Desam and the BJP. BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao did not have money power, muscle power or media backing. All he had was honesty and commitment, he said.

The Minister said the PWD road from Yellutla to Venkatapur, a bridge in Sadasivnagar, Venkatapur agraharam road and several roads and infrastructure works totaling to Rs 20.30 crore were approved. This apart, another Rs 25 crore were sanctioned for taking up different development works in Yellareddy constituency.

Over 1.03 lakh farmers were reaping the benefits of Rythu Bandhu in the constituency. Of the total 70 lakh farmers who were Rythu Bandhu beneficiaries, nearly 1.03 lakh were from Yellareddy, he said. This apart, under Rythu Bima, financial assistance was extended to the families of 2,043 famers in the constituency. Kalyana Lakshmi benefits were extended to 6,636 beneficiaries, he said.

Did the Congress party have the vision to offer Rythu Bandhu or did it supply sufficient power to farmers in its 50 years rule, he asked, pointing out that on the other hand, TPCC president Revanth Reddy was claiming that three hours of power supply was sufficient to farmers.

Farmers, irrespective of their political affiliations, should asses the power supply situation before and after formation of Telangana. In case of any death in village, people had to plead to electricity officials to supply power for drawing water and bathing. The same was informed by the TPCC president in the State Assembly and he had cursed the then Congress government, the Minister reminded asking “Do we need such bad governance again in the State?”

The Congress government had failed to supply fertilizers and seeds in time to farmers. So much so that seeds were distributed to farmers through police stations. Such was the sorry state of affairs in the Congress rule, he said.

During the Congress tenure, there were parched fields in Kamareddy and today all along the roads there were green lush fields on either sides. Yellareddy was one among the highest paddy producing places in the State. All this was possible due to provision of sufficient water through Mission Kakatiya, restoration of 395 canals and 24 hour free power supply, he said, asking the people to elect Yellareddy MLA J Surender with a majority of 70,000 votes to see development works n the constituency executed with double speed.

“Think wisely, do we need the Congress, which says three hours power was sufficient or Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who is ensuring three crops a year,” Rama Rao asked the farmers.

If Congress comes to power, Dharani, Rythu Bandhu, Dalit Bandhu and BC Bandhu would be abolished and the broker system would be back. Making light of the Congress party’s campaign, the Minister sought to know what was the party’s contribution to Telangana’s development.

Former Minister Mohd Shabbir Ali had failed to get a medical college for Kamareddy but it was now made reality by BRS government, besides constructing the integrated district offices complex and SP office. A 100-bed hospital was sanctioned for Yellareddy.

Stating that Congress would mislead with its false promises, Rama Rao cautioned the people that Congress leaders would go to the extent of promising power for “25 hours” in a day.