Mir Jamaluddin Hammad has won Most Promising Finance Management Leader of the Year – 2022

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:34 PM, Mon - 22 August 22

Hyderabad: The award for Most Promising Finance Management Leader of the Year – 2022, Hyderabad, has been given to Mir Jamaluddin Hammad, Director of Finance at Nasr Education Society. For almost 20 years, Mir Jamaluddin Hammad has been associated with Nasr School. He began his work at Nasr Polo and quickly moved into the role of Director of Nasr Holdings Private Limited, where he concentrated on investment strategies, and managing the company’s finances. He was elevated to Executive Director of Finance of Nasr Education Society after showcasing his abilities under the constant guidance of his father Nawab Mir Khutubuddin Khan.

He attended Nasr Boys School in Hyderabad, where he graduated with honors and internalized the school’s slogan, “With God’s Help, Victory is Near.” Nasrum min Allahiwafatunkareeb is the phrase in Urdu. As he skillfully and effectively oversees the accounts and finances of the family-run businesses, he applies this idea. His secondary education at St. Mary’s Junior College in Hyderabad included courses in commerce, economics, and civics. He then finished his bachelor’s degree in arts at St. Mary’s Degree College in Hyderabad.

He obtained a Master of Arts degree in International Educational Management with a focus in Finance Technology from the University of Leeds in the UK to prepare for joining the family mission. His advanced education and leadership abilities enabled him to offer his creative and managerial abilities to the development of Nasr School in a contemporary setting.

Nasr Education Society, an organization with schools for boys and girls, is based in Hyderabad, India. With a total enrolment of 5000 students, the boys’ school is located in Gachibowli, while the girls’ school is in Khairatabad. A special literary program for girls from disadvantaged backgrounds is also sponsored by Nasr.

Students from Nasr have achieved success not only in academics but also in sports, music, classical dance, mass communication, software, education, medical engineering branches, I.A.S., and I.P.S., as Nasr strives for all-around growth. The Nasr students have frequently brought honor to Hyderabad and India.

Being an inspiring finance leader, Mir Jamaluddin Hammad has been awarded as Most Promising Finance Management Leader of the Year – 2022, Hyderabad by Business Mint Nation Wide Awards – 2022 (Telugu States Edition), the event was held & host at Mercedes Benz Silver Star.

The Business Mint Nationwide Award recognizes people who have made original and inventive contributions to the finance industry. The Business Mint’s mission is to improve communication between academics and working financial professionals to close the theory-practice gap. Consequently, by honoring people who have significantly influenced both the practice and philosophy of finance.

Mir Jamaluddin Hammadis an Polo enthusiast who had success both in India and overseas. He currently serves as Nasr Polo’s Comptroller, and he adds enthusiasm and skill for financial administration to each of these positions. He has demonstrated excellent potential and has supported the organization since his early years by offering designs, printing, digital media, and being a background worker. He enjoys music, is an aero modeler, is eager to stay current with technology, and is passionate about electronic gadgets.

Mir Jamaluddin Hammad is devoted to the significant work and organisations his family is in charge of managing as a member of the Nasr family.