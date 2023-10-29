Mira Rajput shares glimpse from her brunch date with Shahid Kapoor

Mira married Shahid in 2015. They are parents to daughter Misha and son Zain.

By ANI Updated On - 05:41 PM, Sun - 29 October 23

Mumbai: Mira Rajput on Sunday shared a glimpse from her brunch date with her husband and actor Shahid Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram, Mira shared a selfie on her stories which she captioned, “Brunch Date.” In the selfie, the couple could be seen posing close to each other.

Shahid is seen in his new short hair look and donning black shades, while Mira kept her hair open.

Mira married Shahid in 2015. They are parents to daughter Misha and son Zain.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid was recently seen in the action thriller film ‘Bloody Daddy’. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film streamed on the OTT platform JioCinema.

In the coming months, he will be soon romancing Kriti Sanon in a yet-to-be-titled film, which will hit the theatres on February 9, 2024.

Shahid will also be seen sharing screen space with Pooja Hegde in director Rosshan Andrrews’ upcoming action thriller film. The film is titled ‘Deva’.

The film is being produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios. Taking to Instagram, production house Roy Kapur Films shared a post on Friday in which Pooja could be seen posing with Shahid Kapoor, director Roshan Andrews and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur.

The film is set to release in 2024.

Also Read Shahid Kapoor’s birthday wish for wife Mira is cutest thing you will see on Internet