Mischievous dog ‘steals’ master’s money in Warangal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:50 PM, Thu - 28 April 22

Representational image

Hyderabad: Usually, dogs help us find things we’ve misplaced, but this dog decided to tread the unknown path. In a perplexing incident in Duggondi of Warangal, a dog allegedly stole its master’s money and now, no one knows where the cash has gone.

Cheralu, a shepherd from Nanchinapally of Duggondi, had put a bag with his life’s earnings of Rs.1.5 lakh on his bed when he went to take a bath. His pet dog, in the meanwhile, is said to have taken the bag and fled the spot. The incident took place on the night of April 25.

According to reports, relatives noticed the dog carrying something but had no idea what it was. Though the dog returned, Cheralu has been looking for the bag for two days with no luck.