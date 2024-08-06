Missing boy from Meerpet, found in Tirupathi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 August 2024, 07:33 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A boy who went missing after going to attend tuition at Meerpet in the city suburbs, was traced at Tirupathi in Andhra Pradesh.

Mahender Reddy, who is studying in eight standard, went out of the house on Sunday evening to attend tuition. However, when he did not return home till late in the night, his worried parents Madhusudhan Reddy and Kavitha made a complaint with the Meerpet police station.

The police who checked the surveillance cameras tracked him down to Malakpet railway station. “The boy boarded a train bound for Tirupathi and reached the pilgrimage centre,” they said.

He visited the temple and was identified by a local youngster there. He is now in the safe custody of Tirupathi police and a team is on the way from the city to bring back the child,” said an official of Meerpet police station.

While leaving the home, the child had taken away Rs.1,000 from his home.