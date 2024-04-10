Oppn parties being forced to ‘surrender’, says KTR

Similarly, then Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was arrested and a case was recently registered against the daughter of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to make them “surrender”, he alleged.

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president K T Rama Rao on Tuesday alleged that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre was trying to force the opposition parties to ‘surrender’ before them by misusing CBI, ED, and other central agencies.

Calling the BJP a ‘washing machine’, he claimed that 23 out of 25 opposition leaders, who had earlier faced allegations, got clean chit after joining the saffron party.

“Their intention is, you be subservient to us or we will put you in jail. Modi ji is trying to increase their political influence by using ED, CBI like hunting dogs. It will have its impact,” he said.

“Kavitha ji was arrested. Why? To make KCR surrender to them. Arvind Kejriwal ji was arrested. Why? Aam Admi Party should support them politically,” Rao said.

Claiming that the BJP may succeed in making some leaders “surrender” or threaten some parties due to these alleged pressure tactics, Rao said he was confident that people would give an appropriate verdict on all these issues.

Noting that the BRS would soon be entering into the 24th year of its formation during which it had seen many ups and downs, Rao claimed that his party was the true champion of the Telangana people’s cause.

It will continue to do well as long as it has people’s support though some leaders might have left the party, he said. Rao expressed confidence that the BRS would win 9-10 seats in the LS polls like it did in 2019.

He described the present elections as a contest between the “reality of 10 years of BRS rule” and the “lie” of 100 days of Congress rule in Telangana, alleging that the Congress government had not fulfilled several of its election promises. He also accused CM Revanth Reddy of failing to deliver on several of his poll promises, including Rs 2 lakh farm loan waiver and Rs 2,500 per month for women.

During the BRS regime, welfare schemes like ‘Rythu Bandhu’, social security pensions, water and electricity supply were implemented effectively, he said