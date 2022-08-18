Missing man found dead in Himayat Sagar after three days

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:34 PM, Thu - 18 August 22

Hyderabad: A man, who went missing from his house in Goshamahal on Tuesday, was found dead in the Himayat Sagar on the city outskirts on Thursday. He is suspected to have been upset and died by suicide, police said.

The man, Sridhar Yadav (50), a trader, left his house on Tuesday evening informing his family members that he was going out on work, but did not return. Relatives lodged a complaint on Wednesday and a missing case was booked by the Shahinayathgunj police.

Even as a search was on for him, Yadav’s body was found floating on the Himayat Sagar on Thursday. The Rajendranagar police are investigating. His family suspects that Yadav died by suicide.