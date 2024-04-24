Desilting works underway in GHMC Khairatabad zone ahead of monsoons

Out of the total length of 172.256 kilometres in the zone, already the GHMC has completed desilting works of 53.96 kilometres nalas, a press release on Wednesday said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 April 2024, 10:50 PM

Hyderabad: Ahead of monsoons, desilting works of major nalas under GHMC Khairatabad zone that includes Mehdipatnam, Karwan, Goshamahal, Khairatabad and Jubilee Hills, is underway in full swing and is expected to be completed by end of May.

For the Khairatabad zone, as part of ‘Desilting works-2024’, a total of 63 works were sanctioned for Rs 10.73 crore.

“Desilting works are taken up mechanically in major nalas and with bucket cleaning in other storm water drains.

The silt is carted to Jawahar Nagar dumping yard and payment is made based on the weigh slips.

Desilting works have been speeded up and will be completed by May 31, so that water flows freely in storm water drainage network and nalas and to avoid water stagnations in the monsoon season,” officials from the Khairatabad zone in a release said.

Authorities said that out of 9.64 kilometres of Balkapur nala desilting, a length of 4 kms has already been desilted.