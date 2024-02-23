Hyderabad: Man nabbed for possession of 3.2 kg opium worth Rs 15 lakh

Friday, Feb 23, 2024
The suspect along with the seized material was handed over to the Dhoolpet Excise station officials for further enquiry

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 23 February 2024, 11:24 PM
Hyderabad: The District Task Force of the Prohibition and Excise department has nabbed a man in possession of 3.2 kgs of opium, which is worth Rs 15 lakh at Goshamahal on Friday.

Following a tip-off, the staff intercepted a scooter being driven by one Mangilal Vishnoi and searching the vehicle led to the seizure of 3.2 kgs of opium from his possession.

The suspect along with the seized material was handed over to the Dhoolpet Excise station officials for further enquiry.

