Raja Singh says he is out of race for BJP Legislative Party leader post

8 February 2024

Hyderabad: Even as the delay in selection of BJP Legislative Party leader was creating confusion and worry among the party leaders, Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh, who was in the race for the post, on Thursday clarified that he was not interested in becoming legislative party leader and that the party could appoint any other member.

Speaking to the media, Raja Singh said he was not in the race for the BJPLP leader post and that it would be better if someone was selected as floor leader soon. “The delay in the announcement of the legislative party leader was “not good” , he said. Since the BJP went to the election with the slogan of a BC Chief Minister, the party leadership wants to appoint a BC MLA as the floor leader, he informed.

Responding to reports that he would be contesting the Lok Sabha election from Zaheerabad, Raja Singh said he was not keen on contesting the Lok Sabha elections and his focus is on working on establishing ‘Hindu Rashtra. “Party is asking me to contest from Zaheerabad but I am not interested in contesting. I want to work towards establishing a “Hindu Rashtra”, he said.