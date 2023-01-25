‘Mission Majnu’ becomes the ‘#2 non-English film’ globally on Netflix

Netflix’s most recent release ‘Mission Majnu’ has taken everyone by storm. From powerful performances to storytelling, the film continues to receive love from critics and audiences alike

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:17 PM, Wed - 25 January 23

Hyderabad: Netflix’s most recent release ‘Mission Majnu’ has taken everyone by storm. From powerful performances to storytelling, the film continues to receive love from critics and audiences alike. Directed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by RSVP and GBA, ‘Mission Majnu’ stars a stunningly talented cast of Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Kumud Mishra, Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, Mir Sarwar and Zakir Hussain.

Since the film’s release, it has been trending in the top 10 films list in 18 countries on Netflix, including India, Canada, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Sri Lanka. Now, ‘Mission Majnu’ has become the ‘#2 non-English film’ globally on Netflix in its opening weekend of the release.

Talking about the appreciation that ‘Mission Majnu’ received, Sidharth Malhotra shares, “I’m excited and grateful to receive so much love from audiences and I’m happy that they are entertained. As an actor, knowing audiences have connected and liked the performance is heartwarming. ‘Mission Majnu’ is being watched by viewers worldwide and trending globally on Netflix in the opening week itself, which is surreal.”

Producer Ronnie Screwvala adds, “Great stories travel far – ‘Mission Majnu’ is a strong narrative from India on patriotism and how as a peace-loving country we work to keep the world a safe place. Netflix’s reach around the world comes to the strength of films like ours and it’s thrilling to know how well the movie is tracking around the world.”

Monika Shergill, VP – Content, Netflix India, said, “With Shantanu Bagchi’s extraordinary vision for this story about one of India’s most daring undercover missions and powerful performances from Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna we were confident that ‘Mission Manju’ was a must-watch film and the audiences’ reactions to the title is proof of that.”

‘Mission Majnu’ transports you to the past to uncover one of India’s most important missions. The film takes you through the emotions of loyalty, love, sacrifice and betrayal with an action-packed screenplay where one wrong move can make or break the mission.