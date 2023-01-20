‘Mission Majnu’ doesn’t offer lot of intrigue

By Kota Saumya Published Date - 06:34 PM, Fri - 20 January 23

Hyderabad: As far as spy thrillers go, ‘Mission Majnu’ will find a spot at the bottom rung of the list. Sidharth Malhotra does a fine job as an Indian spy in the film directed by Shantanu Bagchi, but it’s the story and direction that are flawed in ‘Mission Majnu’.

The film sees Sidharth Malhotra play Amandeep Singh a.k.a Tariq, whose job is to find out the location of a covert nuclear facility where Pakistan is building an atom bomb. The Indian government hopes to thwart the attempt by showing physical evidence to other nations. His backstory shows that his sense of patriotism is also riddled with some familial guilt as his father was branded a traitor when he sold India’s military secrets to the Pakistan government.

The movie starts off with Tariq finding work as a tailor in Rawalpindi and falling in love with a blind Pakistani girl Nasreen (Rashmika Mandanna). He marries her despite stiff opposition from the family. It’s only after the Pokhran nuclear tests and Emergency that the story really kicks off. As India and Pakistan get new leaders in Morarji Desai and Zia-Ul-Haq, tensions heat up and so does the mission.

Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief RN Kao (Parmeet Sethi) resigns when he doesn’t get Desai’s support for his investigation, but tells his subordinate to keep the spy mission alive in Pakistan. Sidharth as Tariq is caught between love for Nasreen and his country. Despite repeated warnings by his abusive handler not to take his cover too seriously, Tariq wants to complete his mission without sacrifising Nasreen in the process.

As Tariq goes about finding clues to the nuclear facility, it’s kind of unbelievable how easily he manages to get people to reveal sensitive information.

A Pakistanti Brigadier spews off information about a possible facility near Rawalpindi where a bomb is being made to Tariq who he just met seconds ago as does the old lady who tells him about the sketchy scientist family with the ‘gori wife’ who left months ago without as much as a goodbye.

The viewer is meant to believe that Tariq is so charming and convincing that people just open up to him. It’s far-fetched in a plot revolving around an atom bomb. Despite a solid cast with proven acting chops, ‘Mission Majnu’ appears to be a rookie attempt trudging along on the anti-Pakistan feelings. As a one-time watch, it’s fairly entertaining, but don’t go looking for intrigue here, there is none.

Film: Mission Majnu

Director: Shantanu Bagchi

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Parmeet Sethi

Streaming platform: Netflix