‘Mister And Miss’ discusses relationship issues, present-day lifestyle

Hyderabad: What if netizens stigmatise a couple when one of their selfie videoes goes viral on social media? The circumstances following the incident lead to their mental trauma and how their relatives, parents tag and treat them as victims. The upcoming movie of director Ashok Reddy, ‘Mister And Miss’, deals with such issues pertaining to the present-day lifestyle.

The theatrical trailer of the movie was formally launched by Madhura Sridhar here in the city. “Ashok comes with a fresh concept every time. Horror suspense thriller O Stree Repura, too has a different story line of an investigative writer sets on a journey to know about ghosts haunting several villages.

And now Mister and Miss looks very new as much as the previous one. Even though I have suggested him to release on OTT, he insisted that it be released directly on big screens. The entire cast and crew gave their best in bringing out the concept. Yashwant Nag’s music is going to be an added highlight for the film,” said Madhura Sridhar.

Starring Sailesh Sunny and Gnaneswari Kandregula, the movie is being produced through crowd-funding under Reading Lamps Creations banner. Sharing that the movie is hitting screens on January 29, cinematographer Siddam Manohar explained how the selection of cast was crucial in the last. “Initially, we thought of roping in experienced actors, later, we thought we should go with actors with whom we had already worked for short films, not even bothering about the length of the shooting schedule,” he added.

