Sri Simha’s next ‘Bhag Saale’ to be a crime comedy

The movie is being produced jointly by Madhura Sridhar Reddy and Yash Rangineni under the banners Madhura Entertainment and Big Ben Cinemas. D Suresh Babu is presenting the movie.

‘Bhag Saale’ is the upcoming movie of music composer Keeravani’s younger son Sri Simha. This is his third Telugu movie after he played lead roles in ‘Mathu Vadalara’ and ‘Tellavarithe Guruvaram’.

Bhag Saale's motion poster was formally released by the makers marking Sri Simha's birthday recently. The movie is being produced jointly by Madhura Sridhar Reddy and Yash Rangineni under the banners Madhura Entertainment and Big Ben Cinemas. D Suresh Babu is presenting the movie.

Madhura Sridhar is confident of ‘Bhag Saale’ hitting the headlines soon. “A group of young talent has come together for the comedy caper. A refreshing storyline with a bit of comedy and crime is what makes ‘Bhag Saale’ saleable. The characterisation of Simha’s role looks good with high energy. We’re planning to shoot from the third week of March,” the makers said.

Kaala Bhairava, also son of Keeravani, is composing the music for the movie. Cinematography by Sundar Ram respectively while Purushottam is the art director.

