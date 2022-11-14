Mithun Chakraborty remembers his struggling days

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published: Published Date - 01:03 PM, Mon - 14 November 22

Chakraborty made an impact on Hindi cinema with his dancing skills and his contribution to the film industry.

Hyderabad: Actor Mithun Chakraborty revealed that he has been through a lot in life and doesn’t want anyone else to face the same difficulties. The actor recalled his struggling days on the ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’ show when he was invited as a special guest, to celebrate the ‘Disco Kings’, alongside actor Padmini Kolhapure.

Chakraborty made an impact on Hindi cinema with his dancing skills and his contribution to the film industry. Being one of the most respected actors in the industry at present, there was a time when he did not know where his next meal would come from and cried himself to sleep every night.

“I never want anybody to go through what I have gone through in life. Everyone has seen struggles and fought through difficult days, but I was always called out for my skin colour…,” the actor said.

He also mentioned that his struggles were on an extreme level as there were days when he even slept on footpaths. “I have seen days when I had to sleep on an empty stomach, and I used to cry myself to sleep. In fact, there were days when I had to think about what my next meal will be, and where I will go to sleep. I have also slept on the footpaths for a lot of days,” he added.

The actor is against the idea of a biopic on him as he feels his story would not inspire anyone; it would rather discourage people from achieving what they dream of and break them down mentally which he does not want. “I am not legendary because I have given hit movies, I am a legend because I have surpassed all the pains and struggles of my life,” the actor said.

He was last seen in Vivek Agnihotri’s film ‘The Kashmir Files’ which hit the screens earlier this year. He is currently filming ‘Baap’, also starring Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, and Jackie Shroff. The film is an action drama and brings the ’90s superstars together for the first time.