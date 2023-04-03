ZEE5 announces world digital premiere of Mithun Chakraborty and Dev starrer ‘Projapati’

Published Date - 06:20 PM, Mon - 3 April 23

Hyderabad: ZEE5 has just announced the premiere of blockbuster Bengali film, ‘Projapati’ starring Mithun Chakraborty and Dev. The family drama is the third highest-grossing Indian Bengali film and after a blockbuster performance at the box office, it is now heading to the streaming platform for its world digital premiere on April 14.

Produced by Bengal Talkies and Dev Entertainment Ventures and directed by Avijit Sen, the film also stars Mamata Shankar, Sweta Bhattacharya, Kharaj Mukherjee, Ambarish Bhattacharya, Biswanath Basu, Koneenica Banerjee and Koushani Mukherjee among others. With an IMDB rating of 8.2 and with flying reviews, ‘Projapati’ has created quite a stir already.

The plot focusses on Gaur Chakraborty (Mithun), a retired man who lives with his wedding planner son Joy (Dev). Gaur’s life revolves around his son whereas the son is not able to reciprocate as much because of his commitment to work. The father wants his son to get hitched, but Joy is hesitant as he fears marriage might take him away from his father.

However, the equation between the father and his son changes with the entry of Gaur’s college friend Kusum (Mamata Shankar) in their life. Meeting Kusum rekindles Gaur’s hope of settling down with a partner, and the developments cause an upheaval in the Chakraborty household.

The film marks Mithun Chakraborty’s return to Bengali cinema after a hiatus of four years. It also marks the reunion of Mithun Chakraborty and Mamata Shankar after they famously shared the screen for Mrinal Sen’s National Award-winning film ‘Mrigayaa’ in 1976.

A heart-warming family drama, ‘Projapati’ narrates the story of the sweet and sour relationship shared between a father and son, questions social conventions and touches one’s heart in the guise of a comedy.