By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:56 PM, Tue - 7 November 23

Hyderabad: Mizoram Assembly election with 174 candidates, MNF, ZPM, Congress, and BJP competing. Key issues include unemployment, drugs, and violence. 2018 results show MNF winning 26 seats.

Watch: