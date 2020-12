The northeastern state reported 22 fresh cases, pushing the tally to 3,847, he said.

Aizawl: Mizoram on Tuesday reported one more COVID-19 death after a 41-year-old man succumbed to the virus, taking the toll to six, an official said.

The northeastern state reported 22 fresh cases, pushing the tally to 3,847, he said.

It now has 269 active cases, while 3,572 people have recovered from the disease.