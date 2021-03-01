MLA Methuku Anand performs CPR, saves life of accident victim

The MLA who is also a professional doctor, was going to attend a birthday function when he noticed a person facing breathing problem after he met with an accident.

Hyderabad: TRS MLA Methuku Anand on Monday came to the rescue of a person, who met with an accident at Ramayaguda Road in Vikarabad, by performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and later shifting him to a nearby hospital.

The MLA who is also a professional doctor, was going to attend a birthday function when he noticed a person facing breathing problem after he met with an accident. He got down from his vehicle and did CPR to the injured before rushing him to the hospital.

The incident occurred in front of Konda Balakrishna Reddy function hall on Ramayaguda Road in Vikarabad. The MLA later enquired about the health condition of the injured.

