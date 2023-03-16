MLA quota MLC polls: BRS candidates win unanimously

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Thu - 16 March 23

Ministers Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Ch Malla Reddy and several other BRS MLAs and MLCs accompanied the newly elected MLCs

Hyderabad: BRS MLC candidates Deshapathi Srinivas, K Naveen Kumar and Challa Venkatrami Reddy have been elected unanimously for three MLC seats under the MLAs quota. The returning officer handed over their election certificates as no other nomination was received till Thursday, the last day for filing of nominations.

Ministers Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Ch Malla Reddy and several other BRS MLAs and MLCs accompanied the newly elected MLCs. With nearly 105 members of 119 members in the Assembly being with the BRS, the Opposition parties did not even field their candidates resulting in unanimous election of the three MLCs.

Naveen Kumar has been elected for the second consecutive term. Poet and singer Deshapathi Srinivas who was serving as Officer on Special Duty in the Chief Minister’s Office and former MLA Venkatrami Reddy, were both elected to the Upper House of the State Legislature for the first time.

The biennial elections were neccessitated as the term of BRS MLCs Alimineti Krishna Reddy, V Gangadhar Goud and K Naveen Kumar will expire on March 29.

