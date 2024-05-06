MLA’s car hits bike, man dies at Talakondapally

According to the police, the MLA along with his PA, two personal security officer, and driver had attended a meeting at a village and were heading to Midjil mandal when the car hit the bike.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 May 2024, 08:52 PM

Hyderabad: A motorist died after the car of the Kalwakurthy MLA, Kasireddy Narayan Reddy hit a bike at Talakondapally on Monday afternoon.

The victim has been identified as P Naresh, (27), who was riding the bike along with one B Ramulu, who was sitting pillion.

“Due to the impact, Naresh fell down on the road and sustained serious injuries. He died on the spot while Ramulu received injuries and was rushed to hospital for treatment,” said Talakondalapally sub inspector, K Srikanth, said.

The police took the driver of the car into custody and are investigating.