Cyberabad police nab 3 members of gang involved in chain snatching, auto theft cases

The police recovered 17.6 tolas of gold, four bikes, a car and five mobile phones from them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:52 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Three members of a five-member property offenders gang involved in chain snatching and automobile theft cases were arrested by the Cyberabad police on Tuesday. The police recovered 17.6 tolas of gold, four bikes, a car and five mobile phones from them.

The arrested persons are Konireddy Vamshi (21), Sampangi Ashok (21) and E Sairam (22). Two others Harishwar Reddy and Durga are absconding.

According to the DCP Shamshabad, K Narayana Reddy, the gang was involved in cases registered at Cyberabad, Nagarkurnool and Mahabubnagar. In 2022, Vamshi was arrested by the Cyberabad police for his alleged involvement in eight cases of chain snatchings and sent to jail.

After obtaining bail, Vamshi came out of the prison and formed a gang along with Ashok, Sairam, Harishwar and Durga.

“The gang members targeted women going on motorcycles or walking alone on the roads and snatched away their gold chains. Similarly, they identified vehicles parked at isolated places and took them away after breaking the lock,” said K Narayan Reddy.

The trio was caught by the police at Talakondapally cross roads by the Special Operations Team with the help of Talakondpally police.