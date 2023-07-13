MLC K Kavitha to participate in Bonalu in Australia, New Zealand

BRS MLC K Kavitha will participate in the Bonalu festival to be celebrated at Brisbane in Australia on July 15 and Auckland in New Zealand on July 16

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha will participate in the Bonalu festival to be celebrated at Brisbane in Australia on July 15 and Auckland in New Zealand on July 16. The festival is being organised by the Bharat Jagruti Australia at Gayatri Mandir in Brisbane at 10 am on July 15.

The New Zealand Telangana Central Association will organise the programme at the Ganesh Temple in Auckland. She will participate in Pravasa Bharatiya Sammelan in Auckland.

