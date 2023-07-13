Environmental clearance for Palamuru Rangareddy Scheme: KTR writes to Centre

The scheme was aimed at providing water for over 12.5 lakh acres and to fulfill drinking water needs of several villages, Hyderabad, and industries as well

Published Date - 08:27 PM, Thu - 13 July 23

Hyderabad: With the Centre’s Environment Assessment Committee deferring environmental clearance to the crucial Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) despite the State’s repeated efforts to get the project going, BRS Working President and Minister KT Rama Rao dashed off a strongly worded open letter to the Centre, condemning what he called ‘intense discrimination’ of the union government against Telangana.

Stating that he was writing the letter with utter disappointment regarding the discriminatory actions of the BJP-led Centre against Telangana, he said the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme was a ray of hope for the drought-prone areas of Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, Vikarabad, Narayanpet, Rangareddy and Nalgonda districts.

The scheme was aimed at providing water for over 12.5 lakh acres and to fulfill drinking water needs of several villages, Hyderabad City and industries as well.

“This project has the potential to transform lives and reduce the struggles caused by water scarcity. Erstwhile Mahabubnagar, Rangareddy and Nalgonda districts have struggled with drought and water scarcity. Nalgonda faced fluoride issues while Mahabubnagar experienced migration due to lack of irrigation facilities. After State formation, the State government has undertaken many irrigation projects to address challenges of water scarcity and agricultural development. The PRLIS is one of the significant irrigation projects of Telangana,” he said, adding that however, the BJP-led Centre was completely neglecting Telangana’s irrigation projects and provided no support or funds.

“They create obstacles in granting permissions and refuse to grant national status to our projects. Meanwhile, projects in other States receive funding, permissions and national status. How fair is it that the union government has refused to grant national status to the PRLIS while readily granting national status to the Upper Bhadra irrigation project in Karnataka?” he asked.

KWDT Tribunal yet to decide on Krishna water

The Minister also pointed out that the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II had not yet given any decision on sharing water between the four riparian States. The Centre has not taken significant action to address this matter either.

“Telangana has been demanding for its rightful share of 500 TMC water from Krishna River. Unfortunately, the Centre has not taken the basic step of referring our request to the tribunal even after nine years. Despite water being a State subject, Telangana is currently unable to utilize its own water from irrigation projects without obtaining permission from the Centre,” he said.

“The way the BJP-led Centre treats Telangana is very disappointing. They ignore our State’s fair requests and do not give us the same opportunities as others. The people of Telangana should have a fair chance to develop and get what they deserve,” Rama Rao wrote.

Can’t break Telangana’s spirit

“Let me make one thing clear. The Centre cannot break Telangana’s indomitable spirit. Despite the Centre’s lack of support, Telangana has consistently outperformed other States in the country in various sectors,” he said, urging the people to condemn the Centre’s unfair treatment towards Telangana.

“The biases of the Centre should not hinder the transformative potential of our irrigation projects. It is time for us to ensure that Telangana’s development is not compromised any longer,” he added.