MLC Kavitha demands PM Modi to grant funds for welfare of journalists

Kavitha said the Prime Minister has so far avoided any direct interaction with journalists.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:43 PM, Sun - 8 January 23

Sangareddy: MLC K Kavitha on Sunday demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant funds for the welfare of journalists on par with the measures being initiated by the Telangana government.

Addressing journalists during the second State-level meeting of the Telangana union of Working Journalists at Patancheru, Kavitha said the State government was giving utmost priority to issues of journalists. The government had granted funds worth Rs.100 crore for welfare of journalists in the State, but the Centre had never even worried about journalists, she said.

Pointing out that while Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would address a press conference with over 300 journalists, Kavitha said the Prime Minister has so far avoided any direct interaction with journalists. Chandrashekhar Rao values the profession of journalism by answering the questions raised by reporters, she said, however expressing concern over the disappearance of investigative journalism. On the other hand, some media organisations, which had no recognition, were at the forefront of spreading misleading news against the Telangana government.

With Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran urging Kavitha to take up the issue of journalists’ housing with the Chief Minister, she assured help.

Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud, Press Academy Chairperson Allam Narayana and others were present.

Kavitha also interacted with Indian Journalists union (IJU) delegates, including the union president Suresh Akhouri, who were in Hyderabad to participate in the 10th plenary of the IJU.