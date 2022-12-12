People who question or expose BJP’s failures being targeted: MLC Kavitha

12 December 22

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC K Kavitha on Monday said that in a well-planned operation, people who question or expose the BJP’s failures were being targeted using different agencies and raids.

Through select leaks of false news and manipulation of the media, character assassination was being done of such individuals, she said at the Telangana Jagruthi Samithi (TJS) State Committee meeting here.

“Let me remind you that Telangana women are strong and will not step back. There is no question of taking rest or relaxing,” Kavitha said amidst applause from the gathering.

The BRS MLC was questioned by the CBI on Sunday in connection with the Delhi Excise policy case.

“They are not attacking me, but this is happening across the nation. What happens if they attack? Who will lose? The opposition might lose for one term. But the bigger loss will be for the people. There is a responsibility on organisations like us (TJS) to explain this to people,” she said.

“When we safeguard democratic systems and institutions, they will in turn save us,” Kavitha said, pointing out that the BJP government had dethroned democratically elected governments in eight States.

The intellectual section in the society was unhappy with the union government and its policies. Writers and poets were returning popular awards presented by the union government, she pointed out.

Recalling the services and the role played by the TJS during the separate Telangana movement, she said: “We worked for Telangana and now time has come to work for the nation. Towards this, TJS will hold meetings with students, women, farmers and all sections in different States to discuss several issues connecting the people.”