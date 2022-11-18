MLC Kavitha threatens to teach a lesson to MP Arvind over his remarks

18 November 22

Hyderabad: Infuriated over the derogatory remarks hurled against her, MLC K Kavitha launched a scathing attack on Nizamabad MP D Arvind and warned him against doing so in future, failing which she would not hesitate to slap him with her slipper on the streets of Nizamabad. She vowed to defeat him in whichever constituency he chooses to contest in the next elections.

Terming him as an accidental MP, who won the Nizamabad Parliamentary constituency, with support of the Congress, she said Arvind won as Nizamabad MP by misusing all methods but had done nothing for the people of the Parliamentary constituency, till date. She said he never raised any issues pertaining to Nizamabad or Telangana with the Central government.

“Arvind is like dirt. He always speaks with narrow-mindedness and uses cheap language. I have never criticised anyone personally and don’t like anyone to criticise me as a person. But he should not be tolerated anymore. Rather than speaking about issues, he is repeatedly hurling personal abuses against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and others. If he continues such personal criticism, I would not hesitate to slap him with my slipper on the streets of Nizamabad,” she warned while speaking to mediapersons at TRS Legislature Party office here on Friday.

The MLC rubbished his allegations that she had called AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge with plans to join the Congress. She asserted that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is her leader and she would remain with him throughout her political career. “My birth and my future are Telangana and TRS,” she declared.

Kavitha said when it comes to public life, one should have some ethics, honesty and culture. She reminded that it was Arvind who misused all means to win as Nizamabad MP. “He won the Lok Sabha elections with the Congress support. He also cheated farmers by failing to keep his promise to bring the Turmeric Board. We will complain to the Election Commission of India and Rajasthan University, over his fake degree,” she added.

Responding to the media, Kavitha admitted that she received offers from the BJP, who wanted to pull a coup ala Eknath Shinde in Telangana. But Eknath Shinde model conspiracies cannot work out in Telangana, she said. She stated that the TRS (now BRS) does not fear the ED, IT or CBI raids. She declared that the party will continue to fight against the BJP at the national level.